Miami Township Board of Trustees | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

MIAMI TWP. BOARD OF TRUSTEES PUBLIC HEARING

The Miami Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at the Miami Township Office on:

DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026

TIME: 5 p.m.

LOCATION: 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs OH 45387

The purpose of the hearings is to review and act on a text amendment to the Miami Township Zoning Resolution — Text Amendment 2026–003–T (Section 509/Farm Stands, Farm Markets and Farmers’ Markets)

Interested persons may attend the Public Hearing to express their opinions. To submit written testimony or receive a copy of the amendment, please contact the Zoning Administrator, Bryan Lucas at blucas@miamitownshipgcoh.gov or 937-767-2460 (Option 5).

— Bryan Lucas, Miami Township Zoning Administrator