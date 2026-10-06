A brief history of an ancient mound

Without the sign, one’s likely to walk right past it. But in light of recent events, that’s what some villagers prefer.

Deep in the northern reaches of Glen Helen, tucked just a few feet off the Inman Trail and between the Yellow Spring and the Cascades, is a prehistoric earthwork — a signature of the area’s early human inhabitants.

This is Orator’s Mound. It was a ceremonial burial mound constructed some time between 100 BC to 400 AD by early Middle Woodland people, with physical traces of both Adena and Hopewell cultures.

A sign affixed to Osage posts along the path in front of the raised earth says “Closed to Public.”

The mound’s name comes from the mid-19th century, when politicians and public speakers would stand atop the raised earth to deliver speeches, polemics and campaign promises.

Before excavation of Orator’s Mound in the mid-’50s by a group of anthropologists stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and then again in the ‘70s by archaeology students at Antioch College, the stone mound measured about 50 feet in diameter, and a little over five feet in height.

In addition to projectile points and artifacts, the first excavators found five skeletons within the mound — two men and three infants — that were interpreted as being from the Adena culture. The News ran the headline “2,000 Year Old Skeleton Found in Yellow Spring Indian Mound” in January 1953.

The latter survey in the ‘70s found more supporting evidence that the mound was of Hopewell origins; found from this excavation were seven skeletons, which now reside in Dayton. Specifically, these people are in the special collections of the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, and protected by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, due to the “sensitive nature” of the remains, according to a Boonshoft staffer.

Three years after the Antioch dig, Orator’s Mound was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and since then, over the last 50 years, the earthwork has benefitted from the quiet sanctuary of the Glen’s protection — that is, until this summer.

At least three times over the last few months, Glen Helen staffers have caught an individual traipsing around the preserve — including the area around Orator’s Mound — with a metal detector and shovel.

Each time, this person was caught in the Glen doing an undetermined amount of digging, and was ordered off the property. Per the News’ “Police Report,” local authorities were notified when this man was spotted with his tools.

“This is a person with gall,” Glen Helen’s Executive Director Nick Boutis told the News in August, following the second time the man had been caught metal detecting.

“He claimed he had a permit to be here, which is crap. Obvious crap,” Boutis said. “This is private property, a nature preserve with rules. We are required to uphold an environmental covenant with Tecumseh Land Trust and the Ohio EPA. This was a violation of what we’re trying to accomplish, and disrespectful of the history we’re trying to steward.”

Though the News didn’t confirm, the perpetrator would likely disagree.

On his YouTube channel, the Central Ohio resident characterizes himself as an individual deeply reverential of and interested in local history.

His many dozens of “treasure hunting” videos show him traversing the sites of former mills, fairgrounds and parks, reliably unearthing silver coins and sometimes military artifacts. This person’s 400-some videos have gotten more than a million views.

By tracking down his license plate, police issued a formal ban to this person four weeks ago. No further incidents have been reported and his time in the Glen hasn’t yet been uploaded to his YouTube channel.

There are other ways to unearth the Glen’s history than with the tip of a spade, Boutis insisted. He pointed to the preserve’s cardinal rules: do no harm and leave no trace.

“We encourage people to abide by more thoughtful principles — experiencing a place, steeping yourself in it, developing a relationship with it, but not impacting it,” he said. “This is a practice that can require almost constant intentionality, which is almost too much to ask of the general public, as it’s exhausting to think about every step through the lens of impact.”

In his ongoing efforts to make the Glen more accessible to its 100,000 annual visitors, and to further the preserve’s educational mission, Boutis finds himself often wrestling with this matter of impact — more specifically, nature for whom.

Case in point: Not far from the mound is the Glen’s new parking lot on State Route 343. Paths leading away from the lot have been leveled out over the last few years, granting greater access to the Cascades and Raptor Center to hikers of a wider range of abilities. And, with this fall’s anticipated completion of a new concrete ramp, wheelchairs will soon be able to get a little closer to the Yellow Spring.

Still, in terms of proper stewardship and impact, Boutis said Orator’s Mound poses a litany of unique challenges, each one equal parts practical and philosophical.

Should the native spice bush be cut back so the mound is more visible to the public? Should it be renamed, not for the white people who stood atop it, but for the Indigenous people who built it? What about repatriating the people buried there, who now live in a museum?

“So, we have decisions to make,” Boutis said. “‘What is the respectful thing to do to the mound?’ and ‘Is it our job to provide scenic vistas for folks?’ are two different questions that are difficult to answer.”

He continued: “We would love to work with the appropriate party of tribal citizens — successor tribes of these precontact tribes who built the mounds to better understand how to respectfully tell their history and how it happened here.”

Repatriation would be a step in the right direction, former land manager George Bieri said.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said in a recent interview. “This is a sacred space. There are so many areas here that are so special, and the stewards of the preserve know this. But none of them need to be signed or paved.”

Unlike Boutis, Bieri maintains that the Glen’s natural history is best preserved when it’s largely forgotten by the broader and, in his view, encroaching public. He said he’s dismayed by the forthcoming accessible pathway leading down to the spring.

Bieri’s a lifelong local and naturalist who says he prefers to let nature be. When he was land manager, he was tasked with building railings along some walkways. He opted for natural Osage — the very wood that holds the “Closed to Public” sign in front of Orator’s Mound.

Bieri claimed to know of several other ancient, pre-contact sites in the area, but declined to get into some specifics.

He did however call to mind a couple that most local history buffs alrready know:

There’s the “Bell Works” in the South Glen, also built by the Hopewell people between 200 and 400 AD. It’s an earthwork enclosing about six acres and contains two earthen mounds, and named after the 1850s landowner Dr. William Bell who, according to Bieri, “just plowed the earthworks into the ground.”

The former land manager also recalled the likely earliest inhabitants of the Glen Helen area — two skeletons that, in 1924, were discovered in a calcium carbonate deposit near Grinnell Mill. According to the Glen’s website, these skeletons date back to 6,000 to 3,000 BC, and have been determined to be Paleo-Indians who drowned in a bog.

These are precious histories to Bieri, and as such, he doesn’t want to call too much attention to them — lest wayward YouTubers show up en masse.

“Just as long as a few folks remember the stories,” he said. “It’s all a matter of degrees.”

Antioch archivist and local historian Scott Sanders brings a slightly different view.

Sanders said he’s in the business of public history — so long as research, collections and even archeology are carried out with due consideration for the people of a given history, Sanders said he’s fine with shining a light on the more sensitive annals of the past.

“But how you protect those things and give access to them is a tough balance,” Sanders admitted.

“Especially when it comes to collections, I’m interested in access,” he said. “If you hold onto historical materials without letting anyone see it, what the hell did you keep it for? Of course there are risks.”

Like the others, Sanders was in favor of repatriating the mound’s excavated skeletal remains from Boonshoft, but underscored the likely snags in doing so.

“As a concept, repatriation is easy to support, but as an exercise, it’s so much harder than it should be,” he said. “Getting everybody on the same page, documenting where it came from, who it actually goes to — who the actual inheritor of something so old — is really difficult! There’s never a good answer, but for human remains, a museum isn’t the right place.”

Sanders raised the point that Orator’s Mound has been treated less than reverentially for much of Yellow Springs’ modern history — at least since the land, that would later become Glen Helen, was used as a resort for tourists.

Built sometime around the turn of the 20th century, a wooden gazebo — occasionally called “the Summer House,” Sanders said — sat squarely atop the burial mound until around the ‘40s.

That gazebo was close to the Neff hotel on the resort grounds, which drew many Cincinnatians on holiday, and functioned as an outdoor space from which the orators could, well, orate.

“They didn’t have amplification equipment back then,” villager Dave Neuhardt said. “I would assume they stood on top of the mound just so they could be seen and heard.”

Neuhardt is the president of Yellow Springs Historical Society, and over his decades living in town, he’s collected evidence — newspaper clippings, articles and correspondences with historians — that indicate an impressive cavalcade of 19th-century politicians campaigned in Yellow Springs, and likely spoke on top of the mound — or at least nearby.

Firebrand statesmen and Whig presidential candidate Henry Clay was among them, as well as prominent diplomat Edward Everett, whose two-hour speech preceded Abraham Lincoln’s two-minute address at Gettysburg. Scant evidence also suggests Daniel Webster also touched Yellow Springs soil during this “heyday” for the Glen’s resort days between 1829 and 1840, Neuhardt said.

“During this period, Yellow Springs was often mentioned in the same breath as Cincinnati. It’s where a lot of wealthy folks came up for the summer,” he said, suggesting that there was great favor to be curried among the well-to-do vacationers at the Neff resort.

When speaking to these people, Neuhardt said it’s possible, if not likely that these politicians weren’t standing atop the Hopewellian mound as an act of settler dominance, but rather indifference — “I don’t know if they really cared in the way we do today, thinking of it as a kind of sacred spot,” he said.

“They probably weren’t sure what to make of it. There were all these speculations and slanders that these mounds couldn’t have been built by the ancestors of the historic Indians they were encountering, but of some lost ‘civilized’ race.”

The gazebo that had been atop the mound likely came down sometime in the 1940s, during Ken Hunt’s administration over the Glen. Still, that area would be mowed and unceremoniously “maintained” for many decades after.

Despite all the political footprints that trod across the mound, Neuhardt said he agrees with Boutis — he’d rather see greater emphasis on its Indigenous heritage, even if that means having to ward off the occasional bad actor with a metal detector.

“I’d rather deal with one of those guys if it meant hundreds of thousands of people learning something from a historical marker,” Neuhardt said.

He added: “But maybe there could be some kind of enclosure. Not a chain link fence, but something tasteful — something that advertises it not so much as a place where politicians spoke, but more about its Moundbuilder history.”

As Boutis suggested, it’s all these histories — conflicting, contradictory and ever up for revision — that amount to the ongoing history of Glen Helen. The land and its history are inextricably intertwined, he said, and it’s the combination of its historical layers that led to the preserve’s now protected status.

“I think the Glen has so many fascinating arcs that relate to the people who have experienced and continue to experience this place over time,” he said. “But how do we be appropriately sensitive to all these historical arcs? We’re not going to get it right all the time, and surely, someone 100 years from now will lambast our poorly conceived actions of today.”

He added: “From where we stand, placing a gazebo on the mound was not the right thing to do.”

Although full repatriation of the unearthed Hopewellian human remains may be many years away, Boutis said he hopes to soon rename the Orator’s Mound — a small, but still important gesture within his reach.

“I think it’s a grotesque omission of the full history to not get to the point of why there was a bump on the ground to begin with,” he said of renaming. “If there are best practices articulated by modern tribes, in terms of how to honor contributions of pre-contact tribes, that may be the place for us to start.”

Contact: rdixon@ysnews.com