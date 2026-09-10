News from the Past: August 2026

Compiled by Don Hollister

85 years ago: 1941

Antioch Foundry runs triple shift. “Playing an important role in the United States’ defense program, the Antioch College Foundry, Delco-Remy Division, General Motors Corporation is currently operating on a 24-hour basis. The Foundry is now on production scale, manufacturing parts for Diesel motors to be used in airplanes, tanks, trucks, busses and power plant engines, and is also making tire mold castings for the Goodyear Company.”

Youth Council program at pool. “The children of Yellow Springs closed their sixth and most successful Summer Program last Thursday. The grand finale was the swimming meet at Orton Pool in which children from Cedarville, Osborn and Yellow Springs took part.”

75 years ago: 1951

Village growth wipes out another old phone number; numbers tell village history. “‘You can mark the growth of Yellow Springs by the changes in telephone numbers,’ Mrs. John H Birch, 204 Dayton St., remarked the other day. ‘Back in 1902 we had one of the first phones in town. Number 48 it was. Then, when they put in the dial system they added a 3 to the number [348], and after the war they added a 7 [7348] when exchange went past 1,000 phones. But we’ve always had that 48.’ “

Park benches in use. “Twenty park benches purchased by local business firms and individuals for a Community Council sponsored project are now distributed around the perimeter of Mills Lawn, on the Presbyterian Church lawn and the lawn adjacent to the police station.”

Gambling raid. “Two women arrested in a ‘numbers’ [illegal lottery] raid here June 29 were fined $200 each in Xenia municipal court Tuesday. Each received a ten-day suspended jail sentence.”

Legion buys DeWine building. “Thomas E. Bailey Post 657, American Legion, at its regular meeting Monday night, took final action on its plan to purchase the DeWine building on Xenia Ave. [now Winds Cafe] for a Civic Center and Legion home. The action was taken upon unanimous recommendation of the post executive committee.”

50 years ago: 1976

Phone rates go up. “The new rate for a private line in the village will be $9.20 a month. A rural private line goes to $10.50. Two party lines will cost $7.25 (village) or $8.20 (rural).”

Up with the clothesline. “It’s possible to design a clothes dryer that operates on solar energy and uses only 1/70 as much fossil-fuel energy as a conventional electric dryer. The heart of the system is — a clothesline. Though the sun does the drying, some energy is needed to manufacture the poles, line and pins. — by Tracy Logan”

Suzanne Vernet dies. “Suzanne Vernet, widow of Sergius Vernet, founder of Vernay Laboratories, died in University Hospital, Columbus… She worked with her husband … in organizing the Vernay Foundation, and has served as president of the Foundation much of the time over its more than 20-year history. … The benevolences of the Vernet Foundation have included the Glen Helen Building, built in memory of Sergius Vernet, the Children’s Center building, a $100,000 gift toward the building of the Yellow Springs public library, and major cash gifts in funds raised to build the municipal swimming pool, the art and vocational quarters at Yellow Springs High School, and help with the present therapeutic riding program at the Riding Centre. Also, for 23 years a scholarship has been given to a graduating high school senior.”

Vale school. “An open house is planned at the Vale Friends School Sunday afternoon, 3–5 p.m. … The Vale Friends School accepts students pre-school through 3rd grade age. School spokesmen describe the school as ‘small, and with a one-room-schoolhouse atmosphere. Children receive individual attention and instruction since the group is small.”

25 years ago: 2001

Glass Farm. “At its meeting August 6th, Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance changing the zoning on the eastern 15 acres of the farm to Residence ‘B’ from industrial. The remaining 29 acres of the farm is still zoned industrial.”

Switzer turns 86. “Eleanor Switzer, resident of Yellow Springs since 1941 when she came to the village at the request of Arthur Morgan to be his personal secretary, recently celebrated her 86th birthday. During the 60 years she has spent living in Yellow Springs … she has had over 120 boarders in her home, many of whom were going through stressful periods of their lives.”

Ad: Motel for sale. “Twelve rooms and manager’s quarter. Only motel in college town, Yellow Springs, Ohio. City and Rt.68 location, more than two acres of land. Clean rooms – good business. Asking $195,000 o.b.o.”

10 years ago: 2016

Business center ownership transferred. “At its Aug. 15 meeting, Village Council voted unanimously to accept the 35-acre parcel on the west edge of town known as the Center for Business and Education, or CBE, which was formerly owned by Community Resources. The majority of Council also voted to extend Village utilities to the entrance of the CBE, working with the Army Corps of Engineers to fund the project.”

Block parties set. “The annual Yellow Springs neighborhood block parties, sponsored by the Human Relations Commission, or HRC, have returned and will take place [at 16 locations] over the next several weekends in August and September.”

Utility bills elicit concerns. “Many villagers have been surprised this month by higher-than-expected utility bills. … First, several rate hikes have gone into effect this year, with a 30 percent rate hike in water rates which also affects sewer rates, taking effect last January. Then, July was the first month an electric rate increase, estimated at about 13 percent for residential users, went into effect. July was also the month that electric usage increased by about 50 percent in many homes due to air conditioning during a hot summer month.”