Penelope ‘Penny’ Storm

Penelope Annabelle Storm, age 84 of Titusville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. Penny passed away at home with friends, relatives and St. Francis Hospice providing support.

Penny was born on Jan. 21, 1942, in Frederick, Maryland, a daughter of former State Sen. Edward D. and Mildred R. Storm.

Penny had a fulfilling life supporting theater, music, ballet and many charitable organizations. She attended Antioch College (Yellow Springs, Ohio), Leeds University (United Kingdom) and the University of Maryland, receiving a Ph.D. in philosophy. She published a book, “Functions of Dress,” a history of fashion and textiles.

Penny had the ability to multitask and accept everyone into her heart. She was constantly on the go and never wavered on helping friends and family.

Her passion was supporting Antioch College. Penny was an active member at First United Methodist Church of Titusville; she sang in choir and actively supported many church callings.

In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her sister, Mary E. Storm. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Charlotte Pell; her former husband, Allan Pell; cousins Sperry and Peter Storm; and second cousin and special friend Robynn Storm.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Titusville Florida. Interment will be at the family grave site at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.