— Public Notice —

Planning Commission | Public Hearing

Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126.

Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. Pursuant to Section 4.08(F) of the Village of Yellow Springs Planning Commission Bylaws, the Commission shall not accept written testimony during the meeting on agenda items. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the Planning & Zoning Office on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowsprings.gov after Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Nía Holt, phone 937-767-1702 or by email Nia.Holt@yellowsprings.gov.

Notice is hereby given that:

Text Amendments – The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for amendments to the Planning & Zoning Code, which include:

• Amend Chapter 1226.13 SUBDIVISION FEES – A text amendment to remove specific fee from the Planning & Zoning Code and require a park dedication fee for replats and minor subdivisions.

• Amend APPENDIX A ZONING FEE SCHEDULE – A text amendment to remove section Appendix A from the Planning & Zoning Code.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THESE PETITIONS BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Br yan Center, Second Floor, Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

—Nía Holt, Planning and Zoning Administrator