September 18–24, 2026 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

NICE FALL WEATHER FOR A SALE! Empty garages and basements. Get a yard or garage sale going and announce it here!

YELLOW SPRINGS COMMUNITY CHILDREN’S CENTER Annual Fall Mums Sale/Fundraiser! YSCCC will be hosting our annual fall mums sale during the weekend of Street Fair, so please stop by and pick up some of our beautiful fall mums this year! Dates: Friday, 10/9/26, 2–6 p.m., and Saturday, 10/10/26 from 8 a.m. until we run out. Place: Outside in front of YSCCC; if raining, pay inside. Price: $15 each or $28 for 2.

GOT A RELATIVE IN REYKJAVIK? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

RELOCATING TO YS; seeking place to house-sit/stay, beginning Feb. 18, 2027 for two to four weeks. Local references available. Text or call Bonnie, 575-635-8081.

QUIET NERD SEEKS NEST: I’m a mature writer looking for a tranquil apartment in Yellow Springs or very close by, nice & cozy (vs. big & drafty), with heat and AC. If you have an idea or lead, please contact Grace, 615-879-8975 text/message, or email grace@gracekerina.com.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 937-307-5529 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

TWO-BEDROOM, 1 BATH single-level house, 900 sq. ft. Clean, comfortable home, walkable location near downtown. New flooring, freshly painted interior, new appliances, washer and dryer; efficient gas furnace & AC. Large lot with rear patio (lawncare provided), locking storage shed. $1,900/month, available immediately. Call Robert 248-978-3639, or contact rltaylor44@comcast.net.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

THREE-ROOM OFFICE SUITE available $770/month; one-year lease, located 105 W. North College. Utilities included; quiet atmosphere, common waiting area. 937-631-1447.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

EDITOR NEEDED to help publish book of poetry; fee negotiable. barbkrabec@aol.com.

GREEN MAMA CLEANING: Earth-friendly home cleaning, serving Yellow Springs. Local and experienced. Sarah Husk, 937-532-5587 or sarahhusk@yahoo.com.

EXCEL WINDOW CLEANING: Commercial & residential. Free quotes, local references available. 937-450-0257.

GUTTER CLEANING/REPAIR: Reliable local service. Same day or next day service. Serving Yellow Springs 30+ years. Call or text Robert @ (937) 366-9688.

FIREWOOD SPLITTING: Reliable local service. Same day or next day service. Serving Yellow Springs 30+ years. Call or text Robert @ (937) 366-9688.

PRESSURE WASHING: Reliable local service. Same day or next day service. Serving Yellow Springs 30+ years. Call or text Robert @ (937) 366-9688.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, garage roofs. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, garage roofs. 937-231-5923.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

NEED HELP WITH MATH homework or test prep? Math tutoring available. Pre-algebra through Calculus. Contact Peter: 215-779-6679, PeterMayneTutoring@gmail.com

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

YELLOW SPRINGS ARTS COUNCIL is member and donor supported, which affords us our gallery space at 111 Corry St. and enables us to continue to support the Village’s vibrant, artistic heritage. As a Thank You, any new or renewed membership or donation of $40 or more will receive a YSAC PorchFest T-Shirt, while supplies last. Please join or donate today. Scan the QR or visit https://www.ysartscouncil.org/membership/

FAUCI, Buc-ee’s, Small Towns, Ohio, The Rust Belt, Hope, Desperation, Decline, & Playing the Lottery: http://www.thegreatbigintergalactic.com

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.