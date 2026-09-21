William “Bill” Henry Bailey, 73, died on Aug. 27, 2026, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Born on Jan. 18, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, Bill lived a life marked by generosity, warmth, and steady care for others.

He was the son of Ralph and Jeanne Bailey and was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ralph Bailey; and his wife, Rebecca Bailey.

Bill attended Pascack Hills High School, where he distinguished himself as a star athlete in football, wrestling and track and field. He later continued his education at Wittenberg University, graduating in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in history. Those years reflected both his energy and determination, qualities that remained evident throughout his life.

To many, Bill will be remembered first for the way he made others feel. He had an infectious smile and a boisterous laugh that left an immediate impression on those around him. He was a very caring man, and that care was shown not in grand gestures alone, but in the everyday ways he responded when someone needed help. Whether he was handing a few dollars to a person in need or donating his time to physical therapy students learning clinical skills, Bill made a point to listen and to act. Bill was also a devoted animal lover who opened his heart and home to countless shelter dogs. His willingness to respond with kindness became one of the defining patterns of his life.

That same spirit was evident in his involvement with the Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities, especially the Amputee Support Group. His commitment there reflected a sincere investment in people and in the value of showing up for a community with time, attention and practical support. Bill’s presence in that work was another expression of the compassion that guided so much of his life.

Outside of these commitments, Bill also found joy in simpler pleasures, especially baking. He enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and was known for making what many considered the world’s best chocolate chip cookies. These details, small as they may seem, were part of the everyday happiness he shared with others and added to the fond memories he leaves behind.

Bill is survived by his sister, Susan Bailey-Lemansky; his nephews, Spike and Sonny Bailey-Lemansky; his two sons, Christopher and Richard (Michelle) Bailey; and his three stepchildren with Rebecca, Ed Hughes, Liz (Alex Grabert) Carr, and Emily Carr.

Bill will be remembered for his caring nature, his ready laughter, his generous heart, and the genuine attention he gave to the people around him. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Instead of flowers, he requested that donations be made to the Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities in his honor. He leaves behind a memory that will remain with those who knew him.