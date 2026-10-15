David M. Perry Sr., the patriarch of the Perry family, passed away peacefully Sept. 29, 2026, at the age of 100 years, plus 5½ months, from lung cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family at Soin Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, 322 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, Ohio. A meet and greet will begin at 10 a.m.; and the service will start at 10:45 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at jacksonlytle.com.