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Oct
16
2026
Obituaries

David M. Perry Sr.

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David M. Perry Sr., the patriarch of the Perry family, passed away peacefully Sept. 29, 2026, at the age of 100 years, plus 5½ months, from lung cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family at Soin Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, 322 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, Ohio. A meet and greet will begin at 10 a.m.; and the service will start at 10:45 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at jacksonlytle.com.

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