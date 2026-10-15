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Oct
16
2026
Village Life

Democracy watchdogs topic of free talk

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YS Public Arts and Culture Commission will present the sixth and final free talk in its year-long America 250 Speaker Series on Friday, Oct. 16, 7–8:30 p.m., in Rooms A&B at John Bryan Community Center.

The speaker will be Jeffrey Layne Blevins, a professor in the School of Public and International Affairs and a faculty fellow of the Center for Cyber Strategy and Policy, both at the University of Cincinnati. The title of his presentation is “Watchdogs of Democracy.”

Blevins is co-author, with James Jaehoon Lee, of “Social Media, Social Justice, and the Political Economy of Online Networks” (2022), which won the 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Award for Best Non-Fiction eBook, and “Social Media and Digital Politics: Networked Reason in an Age of Digital Emotions” (2025), which won the 2026 Tankard Book Award from the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication. Blevins is also a frequent media contact for many national news outlets.

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His latest book, “AI, Algorithms, and Misinformation: Law, Politics, and Our Digital Futures,” was released earlier this month.

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