Event to address river damage

In an effort to correct some of the damage to the Little Miami River caused by people moving and stacking rocks along the river, especially at the Jacoby Road Canoe Launch, the Little Miami Watershed Network — with permission from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Greene County Parks and Trails — will host an event Monday, Oct. 12, 3–7 p.m., to dismantle an unnatural dam that has occurred at the Jacoby Road Canoe Launch, 799 Jacoby Road.

What may have started as a few small rock stacks has grown into a large, human-made rock dam that changes the river’s natural flow and creates a dangerous hazard for critters, including humans, using the river.

According to a press release from the nonprofit:

“The spaces between and beneath rocks provide important habitat for aquatic insects, crayfish and salamanders. Rocks and gravel also help create the streambed structure that fish depend on for shelter, feeding, and spawning. When rocks are moved, that habitat can be disturbed, and water flows can change — potentially exposing eggs and young fish to stronger currents or predators. … What looks like an ordinary rock to us may be someone’s home, nursery, or hiding place.”

Volunteers on Monday are welcome to come for any amount of time during the four-hour effort after registering online at lmwn.org/events to sign the volunteer waiver.