Fall Street Fair set Saturday, October 10

With more than 30,000 folks expected to come to town, Yellow Springs’ downtown streets will be the backdrop for a full day of music, performances, shopping and more as the YS Fall Street Fair returns Saturday, Oct. 10.

This fall’s event includes a few changes, as the accompanying Beer + Music Fest moves to Short Street, from its previous location on the John Bryan Community Center lawn.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, which presents the twice-annual downtown fair, the move to the Short Street, which will already be closed for the day, will help reduce the festival’s overall footprint, focus logistics on a central location and provide more visibility for the heart of the village.

The Beer + Music Fest will kick off at 9:45 a.m. with the official YS Street Fair welcome. The performance lineup is: Elle ’n’ Murrell, 10–10:40 a.m.; Slow Decline, 11:15–11:45 a.m.; DJ Radio Basim Dance Party, 12:15–1:15 p.m.; Visitor, 1:45–2:45 p.m.; and CRABSWITHOUTLEGS, 3:15–4:30 p.m.

Additional music and entertainment will include Valerie & Friends at 10 a.m. and Egyptian Breeze from noon–2:00 p.m. between Mills Park Hotel and Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home.

The lawn at Jackson Lytle & Lewis will feature experiences for the whole family as NCCJ will present an interactive Kids Zone filled with activities and opportunities for young visitors to play and explore, while Yellow Springs-based Lark Overland will bring its outdoor campers to the festival, giving attendees a chance to experience them firsthand.

Other details of note:

• Shuttle service: Pick-up and drop-off has moved from Highlander Laundromat to the John Bryan Community Center. All Young’s Jersey Dairy shuttle routes will use this location.

• Parking: No Street Fair parking signs will be posted on North Walnut Street, which is no longer a shuttle route. Additional accessibility parking will be available at the Bryan Center parking lot.

• Community Center: The Bryan Center lawn will not be activated during the fall festival.

• Bike parking: Bike parking has moved to 108 Dayton St. Bikes must be walked from the bike path to the parking area and may not be ridden within the festival grounds.

• Festival hours: The Fall Street Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From the Street Fair Only Local Guide, a street-by-street listing of downtown businesses, to the Online Vendor Directory, there are more ways to find the businesses, vendors and experiences that constitute Street Fair. Visitors can find event details, beverage menus, maps and frequently asked questions at ysstreetfair.com. Guests can also stop by the YS Street Fair Merch & Info Booth to pick up a map and get oriented before exploring downtown.