News from the Past: September 2026

Compiled by Don Hollister

75 years ago: 1951

Kettering Laboratory. “Scientists from the Kettering Foundation’s project on Chlorophyll and Photosynthesis at Antioch College have been, and will be busy with attendance at the meetings of various scientific bodies in recent and coming weeks.”

Vie Design on Dayton St. “Vie Design has shifted operations from South College St. to the new studio built by the Porter Construction Co. on Dayton St, designer Read Viemeister announced this week. The moving process will take about two more weeks, Read said, and will be carried out amidst the final touches of building and decorating in the new studio. The South College St. studio is now occupied exclusively by the Odiorne Industrial Advertising Agency, which has been located in the same building.”

Apple Butter Festival. “Town and college will combine efforts in another Apple Butter Festival Oct. 13, similar to the one held here two years ago, it was announced this week. … The sponsoring groups plan to collect donations of apples, which will be made into apple butter at the festival, under the supervision of Walter Anderson. Many social events were featured at the festival two years ago. Besides the apple butter making on Mills Lawn. There were movies in Mills House, folk dancing in the street, recreation for children, and a barbecue supper.”

50 years ago: 1976

Sidewalk Sale. “The fall Sidewalk Sale will go on all day Saturday, downtown and at various business places on other streets. Both Short St. and Xenia Ave. (between Glen St. and the southern border of the Standard Oil station) will be closed in the morning and afternoon. Exhibitors and organizations may reserve space with Jo Dunphy of Dunphy Real Estate. She is handling space reservations for the sponsoring BOYS (Business Organization of Yellow Springs).”

Nursing home needed. “A 74-bed nursing home in Yellow Springs should have no trouble filling and operating profitably, a feasibility survey by the CM Corporation indicates. The survey was commissioned by the Yellow Springs Friends Meeting (Quakers).”

Prosecutor admits bugging. [editorial] “Greene County Prosecutor Nicholas Carrera’s admission that he bugged the dictating machine used by his assistant, Michael Dewine [Republican], seems to us to disqualify Mr. Carrera [Democrat] for further consideration by the voters for the office of prosecutor. This is the same kind of a shenanigan — invasion of a citizen’s privacy — that brought the Nixon administration into such disrepute. Further, Mr. Carrera was guilty of such an action at a time — March 1975 — when the illegality of such behavior ought to have been strong in his consciousness, so soon after Watergate and the various Nixon administration capers.” [Mike Dewine was elected county prosecutor later in 1976.]

Community experience program. “After a lengthy discussion Monday night about how community volunteers would function in the ‘community learning experiences program’ for the high school, school board approved it 4–1. The program, worked out by a citizens’ committee with the high school administration, seeks to provide areas of study not available at the high school and to bring the school and community closer. Students would work with ‘resource people’ in the community.”

25 years ago: 2001

After 9/11 World Trade Center attack. “Corner Books and Good Causes, 108A Dayton Street, will host a video series and discussion forum to promote clearer understanding of the current global situation. The videos will center around topics of the Middle East, Islam and Osama bin Laden.”

Iconic tree to come down. “Plans to expand the kitchen of Ye Olde Trail Tavern call for the removal of a landmark osage orange tree. The tree, which has a 48-inch diameter base, has a main branch that attached itself to a neighboring osage tree. … ‘The Tavern’s at the point where it has to expand or it has to go,’ [owner John] Hart said.”

Sidewalks. “A member of a committee studying accessibility issues in Yellow Springs recommended the Village consider building several new sidewalks in town. … The group recommended the Village make three projects priorities: Build a ‘pedestrian corridor’ from Lawson Place to Xenia Avenue. Add curb cuts from Limestone to South College streets, on the west side of the streets. Build a sidewalk on Fairfield Pike, a ‘heavily residential area’ without a sidewalk.”

10 years ago: 2016

Victorettes reunion. “Love and pride of community, church, family, friendship and, not least of all, country — the Victorettes of Yellow Springs brought all these together for a group of young African-American women in their teens and early 20s during the final months of World War II. … The Victorettes represented a war-time, home-front effort that engaged local young women in service while supporting their husbands, boyfriends, brothers and other male friends and family fighting in the war. The group’s main activity was singing and presenting concerts and theatrical presentations in the area. … And more than 70 years later, their affection for each other was in clear evidence this past Labor Day, when eight of the original members … were joined by 50 friends and relatives for a Victorette reunion at the A.M.E. church.

Hall of Fame induction. “Sterling Wright, 1969 graduate of YSHS, was inducted into Lincoln University’s Athletic Hall of Fame. … Wright played at Lincoln from 1969 to 1973, and was a 1973 draft pick of the Philadelphia 76ers. He went on to play in France’s Pro A League, and was a national coach in Morocco, Barbados, Libya and Seychelles, becoming a master coach in both the Federation of International Basketball Association and the International Olympic Committee.”