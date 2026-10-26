Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
- Published: October 26, 2026
— Public Notice —
Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers
The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of August 11, 2026 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
The Clerk will receive and file:
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
• Active Transportation Committee
• Council
• Village Staff Report/Information
CITIZEN COMMENTS
PUBLIC HEARINGS
TEXT AMENDMENTS:
• Amend Chapter 1226.13 SUBDIVISION FEES – A text amendment to remove specific fee from the Planning & Zoning Code and require a park dedication fee for replats and minor subdivisions.
• Amend APPENDIX A ZONING FEE SCHEDULE – A text amendment to remove section Appendix A from the Planning & Zoning Code.
OLD BUSINESS
• Housing Need Assessment Key Findings (Holt/DeVore Leonard: 15 min.)
• Data Center Information Update (Stiles: 5 min.)
NEW BUSINESS
• Smoke and Vape Shop Draft Text Discussion
AGENDA PLANNING
• Smoke and Vape Text Amendment
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
Comments are closed for this article.