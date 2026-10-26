— Public Notice —

Planning Commission Meeting Agenda

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of August 11, 2026 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

• Village Staff Report/Information

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

TEXT AMENDMENTS:

• Amend Chapter 1226.13 SUBDIVISION FEES – A text amendment to remove specific fee from the Planning & Zoning Code and require a park dedication fee for replats and minor subdivisions.

• Amend APPENDIX A ZONING FEE SCHEDULE – A text amendment to remove section Appendix A from the Planning & Zoning Code.

OLD BUSINESS

• Housing Need Assessment Key Findings (Holt/DeVore Leonard: 15 min.)

• Data Center Information Update (Stiles: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

• Smoke and Vape Shop Draft Text Discussion

AGENDA PLANNING

• Smoke and Vape Text Amendment

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.