Submit 10-minute plays for annual fest

The YS Theater Company is currently accepting submissions from Ohio playwrights for its annual Ten-Minute Play Festival.

Plays submitted for consideration must run 10 minutes or less; each writer may submit up to three works. The festival’s projected performance dates are Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14, 2027.

Writers should include a brief statement introducing themselves, explaining how they developed the idea for each play and indicating whether they are available to help cast or direct their work. Only work from Ohio playwrights is being considered at this time.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 1. Plays and playwright information may be emailed to ystheatercompany@gmail.com.