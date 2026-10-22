Wagner Subaru
Subscribe Anywhere
Wagner Subaru
Subscribe Anywhere
Subscribe Anywhere
Oct
23
2026
Performing Arts

Local thespians Niki Sage, Marie Hertzler, Ali Thomas and Steve McQueen struck a pose during a past rehearsal for the 2022 Yellow Springs 10-Minute Play Festival. (Photo by Rosemary Burmester)

Submit 10-minute plays for annual fest

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The YS Theater Company is currently accepting submissions from Ohio playwrights for its annual Ten-Minute Play Festival.

Plays submitted for consideration must run 10 minutes or less; each writer may submit up to three works. The festival’s projected performance dates are Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14, 2027.

Writers should include a brief statement introducing themselves, explaining how they developed the idea for each play and indicating whether they are available to help cast or direct their work. Only work from Ohio playwrights is being considered at this time.

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today
Contribute to the Yellow Springs News

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 1. Plays and playwright information may be emailed to ystheatercompany@gmail.com.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
The Yellow Springs News