Thomas “Tom” E. Miller, 69, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at his home. He was married to his wife, Susan, for 47 wonderful years. Together they built a life grounded in love, friendship, shared values, and a deep appreciation for the natural world around them.

Tom was born on April 25, 1957, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late Richard and Shirley (Smith) Miller. Tom had a bright, inquisitive mind and boundless curiosity about all manner of things. His drive to understand the world and how it worked led to a life of accomplishment in education, scientific research, small business farming, and conservation.

After high school, Tom graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with degrees in psychology and German and a master’s degree in clinical psychology. He earned a doctorate in cognitive systems engineering from The Ohio State University.

After graduate school, Tom accepted a position as a senior research scientist with Klein Associates (eventually Applied Research Associates), a research and development company doing ground-breaking work in how people make decisions when faced with time pressure, uncertainty, and risk. He spent his career conducting research and building tools to help people operate effectively in these sorts of difficult situations. The work was fascinating and important and gave him an opportunity to put his remarkable mind to work. He loved it, and he was very good at it.

During those same years, Tom and Susan bought and developed a small 40-acre farm outside of Clifton. They produced hay and beef cattle. Periodically Tom declared time off from his research job to work their farm. He and Susan were truly stewards of their land. It became a place where they were surrounded by the land, wildlife, wetlands, and the natural beauty Tom treasured. It was truly Tom and Susan’s Eden.

After retiring from ARA, Tom enrolled in the Springfield Master Gardener Program, deepening his knowledge of plant life and cultivation. He became an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist, both programs offered through Ohio State Extension. He was deeply involved with the Tecumseh Land Trust and became a determined advocate for protecting, preserving, and educating people on the importance of Ohio’s wetlands. He and Susan worked tirelessly to conserve dozens of acres of wetlands along the Rainbow Run stream that passed through their property and the property of their neighbors.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Susan; two sisters, Donna Miller and Linda (Andrew) Love; brother-in-law, Gordon Comrie; niece, Candace Comrie; and many beloved cousins and friends.

In keeping with Tom’s love and respect for the natural world, he was naturally returned to the earth through a private green burial, honoring the values he carried throughout his life.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to the Tecumseh Land Trust, supporting the conservation work and the land he cared about so deeply.