Unsolicited Opinions | They are all ours

Each spring, driving to and from work in Dayton, I see a mother goose with her goslings lining up to cross the road. Sometimes, they are in the process of crossing, an act which is both necessary and brave with the number of cars that speed down Dayton Street daily. Some days, they go right across; other days, it takes a while as one baby slows down or gets lost in the process. After a few years, I’ve learned to give myself a little more time and appreciate watching the babies grow and develop into geese who can get themselves across the street. I think of how the simple act of learning to cross the road is teaching these young geese the skills they’ll eventually need to fly in formation for the rest of their lives.

Nowadays, as a mother of two, I empathize with the mother goose. Many days I find myself leading a flock of children around town, sometimes walking, sometimes on bikes, sometimes both. Our meandering through town requires crossing Dayton Street and Xenia Avenue. We talk a lot about safety, looking both ways, pushing the buttons for the crosswalks, and so on. On so many days, after watching three, four or five cars ignore the flashing lights, we have to just start crossing and hope people stop.

Just like the goslings by Antioch Midwest in the fall, my little flock is starting to spread their wings and take to the road themselves. It’s a terrifying exercise in trust, watching the baby I carried bike away. While it’s hard to trust that she will do what she’s been taught to do, it’s even harder to trust that those behind the wheels of cars, trucks, and other vehicles will stop and watch, especially after so many examples of people speeding, running stop signs, and ignoring the flashing lights at crosswalks. I tell them to be safe, be confident, and always to trust their instinct.

This is the first week of school, and we are all working on our routines and getting our families where they need to be safely. I know from many years of living near the schools that sometimes we are running late and waiting for kids to cross the road is not always in the forefront of our minds. But, like it or not, none of us lives in a bubble. We are all a part of this village and that means we have a responsibility for the safety of every child. All of these kids are ours. So please, please, stop at all of the stop signs. If you see lights flashing, slow down. Get to know the roads you drive. Stop at both the stop signs at the Stafford, Elm, and Dayton streets intersection.

If safety for kids isn’t your thing, think, then, about what you are teaching them to do. Because like it or not, with every action we take, a kid or tween or teen is learning something about how they need to carry themselves in the world. As a teacher of writing, one of my mantras is “don’t tell me, show me.” Let’s show our kids—and remind each other — that it all matters. Our habits inform the habits of others. Just like we slow down for deer, geese, and other wildlife, let’s slow down for each other.