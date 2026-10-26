— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Regular Meeting

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER (6:00)

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Minutes of August 17, 2026 Regular Meeting

2. Minutes of August 17, 2026 Special Meeting: Work Session: Bowen Housing Study

3. Minutes of August 21, 2026, Special Meeting: Executive Session

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:10)

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:40)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2026-15 Renewing a Franchise for Operation of a Gas Utility in the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to the Vectren/Center Point Energy Company and Specifying the Terms and Conditions Thereof

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-18 Approving an Additional Third Quarter Supplemental

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:00)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

• Status Update re: Village Manager Position (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:10)

• Sept. 21: Swearings In/BZAStrategic Plan RFQ RecommendationUpdated Glass Farm Public Engagement TimelineEconomic Development Progress UpdateGoals Update

• Sept. 28: Budget Session #1: 3-5pm

• Oct. 12: Budget Session #2: 3-5pm

• Oct. 22: Budget Session #3: 3-5pm

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.