May
15
2018
Obituaries

Marie Payton

Marie Payton died at Columbia St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was 88 years old. Memorial service to be held at Central Chapel Church Education & Family Life Center,Thursday, May 17, from 2–4 p.m. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Yellow Springs News.

Obituaries

Marie Payton

by YS News Staff
