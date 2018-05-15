Marie Payton
- Published: May 14, 2018
Marie Payton died at Columbia St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was 88 years old. Memorial service to be held at Central Chapel Church Education & Family Life Center,Thursday, May 17, from 2–4 p.m. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Yellow Springs News.
