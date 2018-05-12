— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,

100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

CONSENT AGENDA:

Minor Subdivision and replat of two properties located at 450 Allen Street

-Parcel ID #F19000100160001300, property owner: Mary Jane Short, and 1212

Corry Street-Parcel ID #F19000100160008000, property owners: Timothy

Barhorst and Barbara Zulliger.

REVIEW OF MINUTES:

• Minutes of April 9, 2018

• Minutes of April 24, 2018 Special Work Session

COMMUNICATIONS:

• Antioch Proposal for PND

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

1. Conditional Use Application – Carol Gifford and Daniel Merfeld,

owners of 102 Pleasant Street in the R-B, Moderate Density Residential

District, are seeking approval for an accessor y dwelling unit. Parcel ID

#F19000100110014400

2. Conditional Use Application – Steven and Stacey Wirrig, owners of

335 Orton Road in the R-A, Low Density Residential District, are seeking

approval for an accessor y dwelling unit. Parcel ID#F19000100160003100

OLD BUSINESS:

• Minimum Lot Frontages

• RVs/Tiny Homes/Mobile Homes

• RV parking

• Review of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan

