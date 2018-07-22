Jul
22
2018
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday
High 78° / Low 62°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday
High 75° / Low 64°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

Environmental Commission
Thursday, July 19, 5:45 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

No related posts.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Yellow Springs Public Notices

PUBLIC MEETINGS

by YS News Staff
From the Print VILLAGE JOB OPENING: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
Yellow Springs Public Notices PUBLIC MEETINGS