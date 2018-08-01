— Adoption Notice —

PROBATE COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, OHIO

Thomas M. O’Diam, Judge

Brandon Joseph Ramke and

Adoption of _____________________________________

Constance Addilyne Renee Ramke

______________________________________

(Names after Adoption)

10924AD and 10925AD

Case Nos. __________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

To: Heather Michelle Madewell

You are hereby notified that on the 25th day of April, 2018, Justin Dennis Ramke

and Andrea Renee Ramke filed in this Court a Petition for Adoption of Brandon

Scott Forest Foxx, a minor, whose date of birth is August 31, 2006, and for change

of the name of the minor to Brandon Joseph Ramke and Constance Marie Flor-

ence Foxx, a minor, whose date of birth is October 3, 2008, and for change of the

name of the minor to Constance Addilyne Renee Ramke.

The Greene County Probate Court, located at 45 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio

45385, sets this matter for a Consent Hearing on August 28, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.,

and Best Interest Hearing on September 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

It is alleged in the petition, pursuant to R.C. 3107.07, that the consent

of Heather Michelle Madewell is not required due to the following:

That person is a parent who has failed without justifiable cause to provide more

than de minimis contact with the minor for a period of at least one year immediately

preceding the filing of the adoption petition or the placement of the minor in the

home of the petitioner,

That person is a parent who has failed without justifiable cause to provide for the

maintenance and support of the minor as required by law or judicial decree for a

period of at least one year immediately preceding the filing of the adoption petition

or the placement of the minor in the home of the petitioner, or

Other grounds under R.C. 3107.07 (includes putative father of the minor born

prior to January 1, 1997).

“A final decree of adoption, if granted, will relieve you of all parental

rights and responsibilities, including the right to contact the minor, and,

except with respect to a spouse of the adoption petitioner and relatives of

that spouse, terminate all legal relationships between the minor and you

and the minor’s other relatives, so that the minor thereafter is a stranger to

you and the minor’s former relatives for all purposes. If you wish to contest the adoption, you must file an objection to the petition within fourteen days after proof of service of notice of the filing of the petition and of the time and place of hearing is given to you. If you wish to contest the adoption, you must also appear at the hearing. A final decree of adoption may be entered if you fail to file an objection to the adoption petition or appear at the hearing.”

— Thomas M. O’Diam, Judge