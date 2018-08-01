Adoption Notice
- Published: August 1, 2018
— Adoption Notice —
PROBATE COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, OHIO
Thomas M. O’Diam, Judge
Brandon Joseph Ramke and
Adoption of _____________________________________
Constance Addilyne Renee Ramke
______________________________________
(Names after Adoption)
10924AD and 10925AD
Case Nos. __________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: Heather Michelle Madewell
You are hereby notified that on the 25th day of April, 2018, Justin Dennis Ramke
and Andrea Renee Ramke filed in this Court a Petition for Adoption of Brandon
Scott Forest Foxx, a minor, whose date of birth is August 31, 2006, and for change
of the name of the minor to Brandon Joseph Ramke and Constance Marie Flor-
ence Foxx, a minor, whose date of birth is October 3, 2008, and for change of the
name of the minor to Constance Addilyne Renee Ramke.
The Greene County Probate Court, located at 45 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio
45385, sets this matter for a Consent Hearing on August 28, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.,
and Best Interest Hearing on September 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
It is alleged in the petition, pursuant to R.C. 3107.07, that the consent
of Heather Michelle Madewell is not required due to the following:
That person is a parent who has failed without justifiable cause to provide more
than de minimis contact with the minor for a period of at least one year immediately
preceding the filing of the adoption petition or the placement of the minor in the
home of the petitioner,
That person is a parent who has failed without justifiable cause to provide for the
maintenance and support of the minor as required by law or judicial decree for a
period of at least one year immediately preceding the filing of the adoption petition
or the placement of the minor in the home of the petitioner, or
Other grounds under R.C. 3107.07 (includes putative father of the minor born
prior to January 1, 1997).
“A final decree of adoption, if granted, will relieve you of all parental
rights and responsibilities, including the right to contact the minor, and,
except with respect to a spouse of the adoption petitioner and relatives of
that spouse, terminate all legal relationships between the minor and you
and the minor’s other relatives, so that the minor thereafter is a stranger to
you and the minor’s former relatives for all purposes. If you wish to contest the adoption, you must file an objection to the petition within fourteen days after proof of service of notice of the filing of the petition and of the time and place of hearing is given to you. If you wish to contest the adoption, you must also appear at the hearing. A final decree of adoption may be entered if you fail to file an objection to the adoption petition or appear at the hearing.”
— Thomas M. O’Diam, Judge
No comments yet for this article.