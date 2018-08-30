Aug
30
2018
Overcast
Thursday
High 78° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 84° / Low 67°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PUBLIC HEARING 
PLANNING COMMISSION
YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on the following:
  • Conditional Use Application – Antioch College is applying for a
     conditional use for the purpose of constructing a Pocket Neighbor-
     hood Development on their property located at 117 East North College
     Street – Parcel ID #F19000100090029400.
  • Text Amendments -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for
     amendments to the planning code for minor subdivisions, replats and
     subdivision fees, and to the zoning code for minimum lot frontage
     requirements, tiny homes on wheels, and the addition of driveway
     standards.
      + Amend Chapter 1226.11 Minor Subdivisions – to add formal action
        by the Planning Commission in certain circumstances as deter-
        mined by the zoning administrator.
      + Amend Chapter 1226.12 Replats – to add formal action by the Plan-
        ning Commission in certain circumstances as determined by the
        zoning administrator.
      + Amend Chapter 1226.13 Subdivision Fees – to add fees for minor
        subdivisions and replats when Planning Commission approval is
        required.
      + Amend Chapter 1260.02 (e) Minimum Lot Frontage – to clarify the
        zoning code regarding minimum lot frontage requirements.
      + Amend Chapter 1260.03 (a) Parking and Storage – adding driveway
        standards to the zoning code.
      + Amend Chapter 1260.03 (b) Parking and Storage – making it unlaw-
        ful to park a mobile home or recreational vehicle on any public
        street, alley or public place in the Village, except for the expeditious
        loading and unloading of the vehicle.
      + Amend Chapter 1260.04 (a) (13) Uses – striking driveway setback
        language from this section of the zoning code.
      + Amend Chapter 1260.04 (h) Uses – adding clarifying language
        regarding tiny homes on wheels.
 
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE
   VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:
 
DATE: Monday, September 10, 2018                 TIME: 7 p.m.
  LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,
            100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity to
appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone
appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing
a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The
applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of
the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Br yan Community Center, 100
Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applica-
tions, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator
Denise Swinger, phone 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.
oh.us.
  Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator

No related posts.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.