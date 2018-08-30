PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING COMMISSION

YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on the following:

• Conditional Use Application – Antioch College is applying for a

conditional use for the purpose of constructing a Pocket Neighbor-

hood Development on their property located at 117 East North College

Street – Parcel ID #F19000100090029400.

• Text Amendments -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for

amendments to the planning code for minor subdivisions, replats and

subdivision fees, and to the zoning code for minimum lot frontage

requirements, tiny homes on wheels, and the addition of driveway

standards.

+ Amend Chapter 1226.11 Minor Subdivisions – to add formal action

by the Planning Commission in certain circumstances as deter-

mined by the zoning administrator.

+ Amend Chapter 1226.12 Replats – to add formal action by the Plan-

ning Commission in certain circumstances as determined by the

zoning administrator.

+ Amend Chapter 1226.13 Subdivision Fees – to add fees for minor

subdivisions and replats when Planning Commission approval is

required.

+ Amend Chapter 1260.02 (e) Minimum Lot Frontage – to clarify the

zoning code regarding minimum lot frontage requirements.

+ Amend Chapter 1260.03 (a) Parking and Storage – adding driveway

standards to the zoning code.

+ Amend Chapter 1260.03 (b) Parking and Storage – making it unlaw-

ful to park a mobile home or recreational vehicle on any public

street, alley or public place in the Village, except for the expeditious

loading and unloading of the vehicle.

+ Amend Chapter 1260.04 (a) (13) Uses – striking driveway setback

language from this section of the zoning code.

+ Amend Chapter 1260.04 (h) Uses – adding clarifying language

regarding tiny homes on wheels.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:

DATE: Monday, September 10, 2018 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,

100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity to

appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone

appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing

a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The

applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of

the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Br yan Community Center, 100

Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applica-

tions, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator

Denise Swinger, phone 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings

oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator