PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING
PLANNING COMMISSION
YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on the following:
• Conditional Use Application – Antioch College is applying for a
conditional use for the purpose of constructing a Pocket Neighbor-
hood Development on their property located at 117 East North College
Street – Parcel ID #F19000100090029400.
• Text Amendments -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for
amendments to the planning code for minor subdivisions, replats and
subdivision fees, and to the zoning code for minimum lot frontage
requirements, tiny homes on wheels, and the addition of driveway
standards.
+ Amend Chapter 1226.11 Minor Subdivisions – to add formal action
by the Planning Commission in certain circumstances as deter-
mined by the zoning administrator.
+ Amend Chapter 1226.12 Replats – to add formal action by the Plan-
ning Commission in certain circumstances as determined by the
zoning administrator.
+ Amend Chapter 1226.13 Subdivision Fees – to add fees for minor
subdivisions and replats when Planning Commission approval is
required.
+ Amend Chapter 1260.02 (e) Minimum Lot Frontage – to clarify the
zoning code regarding minimum lot frontage requirements.
+ Amend Chapter 1260.03 (a) Parking and Storage – adding driveway
standards to the zoning code.
+ Amend Chapter 1260.03 (b) Parking and Storage – making it unlaw-
ful to park a mobile home or recreational vehicle on any public
street, alley or public place in the Village, except for the expeditious
loading and unloading of the vehicle.
+ Amend Chapter 1260.04 (a) (13) Uses – striking driveway setback
language from this section of the zoning code.
+ Amend Chapter 1260.04 (h) Uses – adding clarifying language
regarding tiny homes on wheels.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:
DATE: Monday, September 10, 2018 TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,
100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity to
appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone
appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing
a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The
applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of
the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Br yan Community Center, 100
Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applica-
tions, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator
oh.us.
Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator
