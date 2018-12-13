Make your holidays Yellow & Bright with the online guide to holiday events in Yellow Springs
Obituaries

Malawi Lee Huntington

Malawi Lee Huntington, 15, passed away on Monday afternoon, Dec. 10, of unknown causes. 

No funeral service will be held; a memorial service will be held at a later date. A full obituary will appear in a future issue of the News.

