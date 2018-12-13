Malawi Lee Huntington
- Published: December 13, 2018
Malawi Lee Huntington, 15, passed away on Monday afternoon, Dec. 10, of unknown causes.
No funeral service will be held; a memorial service will be held at a later date. A full obituary will appear in a future issue of the News.
Topics:
