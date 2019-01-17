David Schumacher
- Published: January 17, 2019
Our beloved David B. Schumacher passed away on Jan. 9, 2019, and is tenderly traveling along. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Jan. 25, 7–10 p.m., at the Emporium, where he played music on Sundays for the past eight years. A more extensive obituary is forthcoming.
Longtime villager Alvin Denman died Wednesday morning, Jan. 16. A full obituary will appear in a future issue of the News.
