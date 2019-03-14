VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Community Conversation on Transient Guest Lodging

Thursday, March 14,

7–8:30 p.m.

Bryan Center A&B Rooms

• Village Council Special Meeting

Friday, March 15

3-5 p.m.: Executive Session

(For the discussion of hiring a

public employee)

• Village Council

Monday, March 18, 7 p.m:

• Planning Commission Work Session

Tuesday, March 19, 1–4 p.m.

to Discuss a Proposed

Development on the Kinney

Property.

• Board of Zoning Appeals

Wednesday, March 20, 7 p.m.

• Environmental Commission

Thursday, March 21,

5:45 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.