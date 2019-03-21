PUBLIC MEETINGS
- Published: March 21, 2019
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Environmental Commission
Thursday, March 21, 5:45 p.m.
• Village Council Special Meeting
Friday, March 22, 2–4 p.m.
Executive Session for the
Purpose of Discussion of the
Hiring of a Public Employee
• Village Manager Search Committee Meeting with Village Council present
Friday, March 22, 4–5 p.m.
• Village Council
Monday, April 1, 7 p.m.
• Arts and Culture Commission
Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m.
• Human Relations Commission
Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.
