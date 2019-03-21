VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Environmental Commission

Thursday, March 21, 5:45 p.m.

• Village Council Special Meeting

Friday, March 22, 2–4 p.m.

Executive Session for the

Purpose of Discussion of the

Hiring of a Public Employee

• Village Manager Search Committee Meeting with Village Council present

Friday, March 22, 4–5 p.m.

• Village Council

Monday, April 1, 7 p.m.

• Arts and Culture Commission

Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m.

• Human Relations Commission

Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.