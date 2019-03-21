WATER QUALITY REPORT/CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT

The Village of Yellow Springs recently posted the 2018 Consumer Confidence

Report on the Village website. A link to view the report was placed on each util-

ity bill. Copies of the Consumer Confidence Report are available by request at

the Utility Office, located at the Br yan Community Center. That office is open

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the Consumer Confidence Report may contact

Water Plant Superintendent Brad Ault at 767-7208.

Patti Bates

Village Manager