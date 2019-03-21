WATER QUALITY REPORT/CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT
The Village of Yellow Springs recently posted the 2018 Consumer Confidence
Report on the Village website. A link to view the report was placed on each util-
ity bill. Copies of the Consumer Confidence Report are available by request at
the Utility Office, located at the Br yan Community Center. That office is open
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone with questions about the Consumer Confidence Report may contact
Water Plant Superintendent Brad Ault at 767-7208.
Patti Bates
Village Manager
