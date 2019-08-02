Aug
03
2019
Yellow Springs
From the Print
Evan Galarza, Mateo Basora and Sameer Sajabi fire a rocket into the deep blue. (Photo by Kathleen Galarza)

Decent ascent

On Thursday, July 25, the Yellow Springs Public Library put on “This Really is Rocket Science!” for youth in grades fave and up. Participants built and flew a rocket with Dave Combs of the Wright Stuff Rocketeers, the southwest Ohio chapter of the National Association of Rocketry. After making their own rockets with materials and instructions, participants successfully flew them on the property of Mills Lawn Elementary School.


