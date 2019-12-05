Joe C. Nickoson
- Published: December 5, 2019
Joe C. Nickoson died peacefully in his home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family. A memorial service to celebrate his life is being planned for the near future.
