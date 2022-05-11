Village Council | Regular Meeting Agenda

—Public Notice—

Village Council

Monday, May 16, 2022 | Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.

Anyone can observe the meeting via cable channel 5, YouTube (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on Facebook. If you would like to make a live statement or otherwise participate virtually, please contact Judy Kintner (Clerk@yso.com or 937-767-9126) to arrange via the Zoom meeting platform.

THIS MUST BE DONE PRIOR TO 6 P.M. ON THE DATE OF THE MEETING.

Please be advised that if you wish to participate, you MUST identify yourself and your contact information as it will be part of the public record created from the meeting. No unidentified statements or commentary or from platforms other than Zoom will be read into the minutes of the meeting or responded to in real time. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.

VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION WILL BE PERMITTED ONLY DURING LEGISLATION AND CITIZEN CONCERNS.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARING-IN

• Gavin DeVore Leonard as Council Member

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• VIDA Award Announcement

CONSENT AGENDA (7:15 p.m.)

• Minutes of May 2, 2022 Regular Session

REVIEW OF AGENDA (7:20 p.m.)

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS (7:25 p.m.)

• Mayor’s Clerk re: Mayors Court Report (2)

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:30 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2022-19 Authorizing Execution of the 2022 Solar Energy Schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc. and Approving Necessary Actions in Connection Therewith Regarding Solar Generated Energy Purchases

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2022-20 Approving the Form and Authorizing the Execution of an Energy Contract with American Municipal Power, Inc.

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2022-21 Enacting New Section 206.04 “Credit Card Policy” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Amending Section 505 of the Personnel Policy Manual and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2022-28 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter Into an Agreement for the Sale of Village Owned Renewable Energy Credits

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:55 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8:05 p.m.)

• First Quarter Financials (Dillon: 5 min.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:05 p.m.)

• Lawson Place Funding Request (Salmerón: 10 min.)

• Board and Commission Assignments (Housh: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:25 p.m.)

• Utility Round-Up (Salmerón: 10 min.)

• Council Retreat Agenda (Housh: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:40 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:55 p.m.)

May 27: – Council Retreat, 8:30 a.m. –1 p.m.

June 6: – Climate Action Update

– PACC Presentation on Busking

– Pride Resolution

– American Municipal Power Representatives re: Village Power Portfolio

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change

EXECUTIVE SESSION (9:05 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of the Discussion of the Compensation and Employment of Village Employees.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via email at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.