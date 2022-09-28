Jean Kimball
- Published: September 28, 2022
Jean Kimball passed away at the Friends Care Community in Yellow Springs on July 23, 2022.
She was 81. She was a 1959 graduate of Bryan High School. She will be missed. There will be no services.
