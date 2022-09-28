Subscribe Anywhere
Wagner Subaru
Sep
30
2022
Obituaries

Jean Kimball

Jean Kimball passed away at the Friends Care Community in Yellow Springs on July 23, 2022.

She was 81. She was a 1959 graduate of Bryan High School. She will be missed. There will be no services.

