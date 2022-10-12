Public Hearing | Board of Zoning Appeals

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Notice is hereby given that:

• Variance Request – R-A, Low Density Residential District — 765 Wright Street — Laura Pardo has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from the required fence height – 1260.01 (a) (1) General Provisions. Greene County Parcel ID # F19000100050006200

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD VIRTUALLY ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

TIME: 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Via Zoom Platform

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. We will broadcast the public hearing “live” via our Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com, or at 937-767-9126.

You may also express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, October 20, 2022 for inclusion in the PC packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to Planning Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, October 21, 2022.

Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone 937-767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Zoning Administrator