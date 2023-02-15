Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Image Map
Feb
16
2023

Public Meetings

— Public Notice —

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Environmental Commission
Thursday, Feb. 16, 5:45 p.m.

• Public Arts and Culture Commission
Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.

• Special Council Meeting
For Consideration of a Resolution
Friday, Feb. 17, 3:45–4 p.m.

• Special Council Meeting:Housing Work Session
Friday, Feb. 17, 4–6 p.m.

• Village Council
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers
unless otherwise noted.

