Public Meetings
- Published: February 15, 2023
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Environmental Commission
Thursday, Feb. 16, 5:45 p.m.
• Public Arts and Culture Commission
Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.
• Special Council Meeting
For Consideration of a Resolution
Friday, Feb. 17, 3:45–4 p.m.
• Special Council Meeting:Housing Work Session
Friday, Feb. 17, 4–6 p.m.
• Village Council
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers
unless otherwise noted.
