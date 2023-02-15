— Public Notice —

Special Village Council Meeting:

Public Hearing of Grant Resolution

Friday, Feb 17, 3:45–4 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Reading of Resolution 2023-11 Authorizing Village Manager to Apply to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) Grant for $500K for a 3D Printing Innovation Center in Yellow Springs

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

NOTE: This in-person retreat will not be livestreamed. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.