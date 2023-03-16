— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, March 20, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6:30 p.m.)

• For the Annual Evaluation of a Public Official (Village Manager).

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of March 6, 2023 Regular Session

• Minutes of March 17, 2023 Public Hearing

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-10 Repealing and Replacing Section 881.06 “Credit For Tax Paid To Other Municipalities” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to Change the Amount of Credit Granted by the Village of Yellow Springs for Income Tax Paid to Other Municipalities

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-11 Adding Chapter 454 to the Codified Ordinances of Yellow Springs for the Regulation of EV Charging Stations

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-12 Approving the Plan of Operation and Governance for the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (“SOPEC”) Natural Gas Aggregation Program, for the Purpose of Jointly Establishing and Implementing a Natural Gas Aggregation Program, and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-13 Adjusting Pool Fees for 2023

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-14 Repealing and Replacing Chapter: 860 Solicitors and Itinerant Vendors

• Reading of Resolution 2023-15 Approving Electric Vehicle Charging Fee Schedule in Accordance with Chapter 454 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2023-16 Authorizing a Contract with XX for Annual Tree Trimming

• Reading of Resolution 2023-17 Formally Establishing a Volunteer Policy and Waiver Form

• Reading of Resolution 2023-18 Establishing Sustainable Practices for Village Events

CITIZEN CONCERNS (8:15 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8:25 p.m.)

• Discussion of 2022 Village Annual Report Format (Salmerón/Housh: 20 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:45 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:55 p.m.)

• Lawson Place Update (Salmerón: 5 min.)

• Home, Inc. Request for Funding (Housh: 10 min.)

• Review of CASP Goals (MacQueen: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (9:15 p.m.)

• Recommendation for Establishing a REC Policy (Salmerón: 10 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (9:25 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS*(9:30 p.m.)

• April 3:

– Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-15 Authorizing the Village to Enter into the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (“SOPEC”), the Execution and Delivery of the Agreement Establishing SOPEC, Approving the Bylaws of SOPEC, and Declaring an Emergency

– Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-13 Adjusting Pool Fees for 2023

– Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-14 Repealing and Replacing Chapter: 860 Solicitors and Itinerant Vendors

– First Reading of Ordinance 2023-16 Approving Home, Inc. Preliminary PUD Plan

– Text Amendment Ordinances: 2023-17 through 2023-23

– Resolution 2023-xx Approving a Salary Adjustment for Josue Salmerón for Continued Service as Village Manager

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023.