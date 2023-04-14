Daniel L. Pelzl
- Published: April 14, 2023
Daniel L. Pelzl died April 6, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the News.
You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Find lost password
Register for a free account
Daniel L. Pelzl died April 6, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the News.
Topics:
The April 14 issue of the News misstated the date for the Yellow Springs Youth Orchestra Association recital, which is set for Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
No comments yet for this article.