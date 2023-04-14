Subscribe Anywhere
Apr
15
2023
Obituaries

Daniel L. Pelzl

Daniel L. Pelzl died April 6, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the News.

