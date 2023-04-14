Donald Deardorff
- Published: April 14, 2023
A memorial service for Donald Deardorff, who died March 29, at age 91, will be Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m., at Yellow Springs United Methodist Church.
The April 14 issue of the News misstated the date for the Yellow Springs Youth Orchestra Association recital, which is set for Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
