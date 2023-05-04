— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 1242.04: “ANNEXED LAND” OF THE YELLOW SPRINGS ZONING CODE

ORDINANCE 2023-17, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, May 1, 2023, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council gave a second reading and passed into law during a public hearing on Monday, May 15, 2023, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, Changing the status of all land annexed into the Village from R-A, Low Density Residential to R-C, High Density Residential will allow developers and others annexing land into the village to build units which are single family attached, two-family and multi-family without the need to rezone; and

WHEREAS, Council for the Village of Yellow Springs believes that encouraging greater density and more variation in housing type will have an overall positive effect upon the Village housing market,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Chapter 1242.04 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is hereby repealed in its entirety.

Section 2. The new Chapter 1242.04 entitled “Annexed Land” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth on Exhibit A, with deletions in strikethrough, and additions bolded and underlined.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in force and effect at the earliest period allowed by law.

Brian Housh, President of Council