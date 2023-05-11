— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, May 15, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of May 1, 2023 Regular Session

• Credit Card Statement for May

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-17 Amending Chapter 1242.04 “Annexed Land” of the Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-20 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1250 “Business Districts” of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-21 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1252 “Industrial Districts” of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-22 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1258 Schedule of District Uses of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-23 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1262.08 Specific Requirements of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-24 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1284.02 Definitions: A-B of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-25 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1284.09 Definitions: T-U of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-26 Approving a Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Appropriation and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2023-35 Approving a Pesticide Policy for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2023-39 Amending a Contract with Amelia N. Blankenship of Bricker Graydon

• Resolution 2023-40 Approving a Contract with DWA Recreation for Playground Equipment for Gaunt Park Playground

• Reading of Resolution 2023-41 Authorizing the Village Manager to Apply for Grant Funding for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

• Reading of Resolution 2023-42 Authorizing the Village Manager to Apply for Grant Funding for Years Two through Five of the Body Worn Camera Initiative

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:50 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8 p.m.)

• Quarterly Financials (Kemper: 10 min.)

• Treasurer’s Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:15 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:25)

• Work Session Discussion (Housh: 5 min.)

• Fairfield Pike Update (Salmerón/Brown: 5min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:35 p.m.)

• Renewable Energy Credit Policy Conversation (Salmerón: 15 min.)

• Request for Donation for Street Fair (Salmerón: 10 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:55 p.m.) (15 mins.)

June 5:

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-27 Rezoning 108 Cliff Street, Parcel ID Number F19-000100110025600 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to PUD

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-28 Rezoning 144 Cliff Street, Parcel ID NumbersF19-000100110025700 and F19-000100110025800 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to PUD

• Resolution 2023-43 Celebrating YS Pride

• Event Fees Discussion

• Housing Committee Report

• Composting Plan for Village Residents

• Policing Policy Report/Phase One

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.