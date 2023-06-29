Planning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

FlNAL PUD — John and Elizabeth Bush have submitted a final plan review for rezoning to PUD at 144 Cliff Street — Chapter 1254.06 Planned Unit Development; Chapter 1268.06 Site Plan Review GREENE COUNTY PARCEL ID #s F19-000100110025700 and F19-000100110025800

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION

DATE: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor Council Chambers, 100 Dayton Street

This notice provides you and ever y other interested par ty the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, July 6, 2023 for inclusion in the Planning Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Planning Commission members and the Zoning Administrator.

The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, July 7, 2023. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Zoning Administrator