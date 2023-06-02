Public Meetings
- Published: June 2, 2023
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Village Council
Monday, June 5, 7 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
