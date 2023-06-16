Wagner Subaru
In the air was Paul Moody’s drone, which captured this shot of downtown Yellow Springs — at the height of the day's festivities — looking south. (Submitted photo by Paul Moody)

Spring Street Fair 2023

According to estimates from Fire Chief Colin Altman, around 22,000 visitors pounded the downtown pavement on Saturday, June 10; it was the first spring Street Fair since COVID — and a warm one at that.

In usual fashion, hundreds of knickknack vendors lined the streets as succulent aromas from food trucks wafted through the crowds, and all day long, music filled the air.

