— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of June 5, 2023 Regular Session

• May Credit Card Statement

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-28 Rezoning 2 Parcels Totaling 0.57 Acres of Property Located at 144 Cliff Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-29 Enacting Chapter 445 of the Codified Ordinances to Regulate All Wheeled Micro-Mobility Devices and Declaring an Emergency

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-30 Enacting New Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-31 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 444 “Bicycles” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-32 Repealing Section 412.06 of Chapter 412 “Obstruction and Special Uses of Public Ways” and Declaring an Emergency.

• Reading of Resolution 2023-47 Approving the Finance Director’s 2024 Tax Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs.”

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:50 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8 p.m.)

• American Municipal Power Presentation: Annual Power Supply Update (25 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:25 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:45)

• Recap of Council Retreat (Housh: 10 min.)

• Policing Policy Update (MacQueen: 10 min.)

• Appointment to YSDC

• CASP Update (MacQueen: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (9:05 p.m.) (15 mins.)

July 3:

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-27 Rezoning 108 Cliff Street, Parcel ID Number F19-000100110025600 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to PUD

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-28 Rezoning 144 Cliff Street, Parcel ID NumbersF19-000100110025700 and F19-000100110025800 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to PUD

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-30 Enacting New Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Reading of Resolution 2023-28 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with the City of Xenia for Emergency Dispatch Services

• Composting Plan for Village Residents

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.