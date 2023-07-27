Patricia Lou Kerns
- Published: July 27, 2023
Patricia Lou Kerns, 85, died Friday, July 21. Visitation will be Friday July 28, 10–11 a.m., at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs.
You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Find lost password
Register for a free account
Patricia Lou Kerns, 85, died Friday, July 21. Visitation will be Friday July 28, 10–11 a.m., at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs.
Topics:
Yellow Springs Tree Committee to host webinar on longhorned beetle
YS Development Company, Village Council talk economic development
No comments yet for this article.