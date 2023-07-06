Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
- Published: July 6, 2023
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
Tuesday, July 11, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers
The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES• Minutes of June 27, 2023 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT
CITIZEN COMMENTS
CONSENT AGENDA
PUBLIC HEARINGS• FlNAL PUD — John and Elizabeth Bush have submitted a final plan review for rezoning from I-1, Mixed Use Industrial to PUD at 144 Cliff Street – Chapter 1254.06 Planned Unit Development; Chapter 1268.06 Site Plan Review. GREENE COUNTY PARCEL ID #’s F19-000100110025700 and F19-000100110025800
• CONDITIONAL USE APPLICATION – 144 Cliff Street – pending PUD District – Andrea Brown has submitted a conditional use application for a tattoo shop at 144 Cliff Street – Ch. 1254 Planned Unit Development, Ch. 1262 Conditional Use Requirements
OLD BUSINESS
• Goals Discussion (Keith’s Alley; Zoning Reform/Examination of Zoning Code; Parking; Other).
NEW BUSINESS
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
