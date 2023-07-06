— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, July 11, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES• Minutes of June 27, 2023 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT

CITIZEN COMMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS• FlNAL PUD — John and Elizabeth Bush have submitted a final plan review for rezoning from I-1, Mixed Use Industrial to PUD at 144 Cliff Street – Chapter 1254.06 Planned Unit Development; Chapter 1268.06 Site Plan Review. GREENE COUNTY PARCEL ID #’s F19-000100110025700 and F19-000100110025800

• CONDITIONAL USE APPLICATION – 144 Cliff Street – pending PUD District – Andrea Brown has submitted a conditional use application for a tattoo shop at 144 Cliff Street – Ch. 1254 Planned Unit Development, Ch. 1262 Conditional Use Requirements

OLD BUSINESS

• Goals Discussion (Keith’s Alley; Zoning Reform/Examination of Zoning Code; Parking; Other).

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT