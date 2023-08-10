— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of July 11, 2023 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT

CITIZEN COMMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS

OLD BUSINESS

• Presentation on Comprehensive Land Use Plan Action Items (Leatherman)Link to online Comprehensive Land Use Plan: https://bit.ly/3rZHS03

• Goals Discussion (Keith’s Alley; Zoning Reform/Examination of Zoning Code; Parking; Other).

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

