- Published: August 10, 2023
— Public Notice —
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers
The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of July 11, 2023 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT
CITIZEN COMMENTS
CONSENT AGENDA
PUBLIC HEARINGS
OLD BUSINESS
• Presentation on Comprehensive Land Use Plan Action Items (Leatherman)Link to online Comprehensive Land Use Plan: https://bit.ly/3rZHS03
• Goals Discussion (Keith’s Alley; Zoning Reform/Examination of Zoning Code; Parking; Other).
NEW BUSINESS
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
