Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARING-IN

• Interim Village Manager Johnnie Burns

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of August 21, 2023 Regular Session

• Credit Card Statement for July, 2023

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2023-64 Authorizing the Interim Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with the City of Xenia for Emergency Dispatch Services

• Reading of Resolution 2023-65 Authorizing Retention of up to $205,000 in the Green Space Fund through August 31, 2024 for the Tecumseh Land Trust’s Natural Resources Conservation Partnership Program Grant

• Reading of Resolution 2023-66 Establishing an Internal Control and Forfeiture Policy

• Reading of Resolution 2023-67 Accepting Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying Them to the County Auditor

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:40 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:50 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:15 p.m.)

• Traffic Safety Update (Burns: 15 min.)

• Update on Shared Dispatch (Burge: 5 min.)

• Follow Up Discussion on Sponsorship Process Proposal (Housh/Brown: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS(8:40 p.m.)

• Review of Pause/Continue Projects List (Burns: 20 min.)

• Work Session Discussion (5 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (9:05 p.m.)

Sept. 18: • Electric Rate Study Report

• Event Fee Budgeting Discussion

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.