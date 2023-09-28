Village Council Agenda
- Published: September 28, 2023
— Public Notice —
Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, 7 p.m.
Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
SWEARINGS-IN
ANNOUNCEMENTS
CONSENT AGENDA
• Minutes of September 18, 2023 Regular Session
REVIEW OF AGENDA
PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS
PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)
• Reading of Resolution 2023-69 Authorizing the Interim Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with the City of Xenia for Emergency Dispatch Services
CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:20 p.m.)
SPECIAL REPORTS (7:40 p.m.)
• Water Department PFAS Update (Brad Ault: 15 min.))
MANAGER’S REPORT (7:45 p.m.)
OLD BUSINESS (8:05 p.m.)
• Event Requests Follow Up (Burns/Housh: 5 min.)
NEW BUSINESS
• Hiring Process Discussion for Permanent Village Manager (Housh: 10 min.)
• Council Budget Requests: Initial Discussion (Housh: 15 min.)
BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (8:50 p.m.)
FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:55 p.m.)
Oct. 12: • Special Meeting: Budget Session
Oct. 16: • Budget Summary
• Infrastructure Update
• Power Portfolio Review and Presentation
• Ordinance 2023-35 Amending the Village Income Tax Code
• Special Report re: Youth Center and Pool Operations
*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
ADJOURNMENT
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
