— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARINGS-IN

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• Beth Rubin re: Greene County Children’s Service Levy

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of October 2, 2023 Regular Session

•Credit Card Statement for September, 2023

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-35 Amending the Village Income Tax Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-36 Amending Job Descriptions for Utility Service Worker II and III

• Reading of Resolution 2023-69 Approving a Sponsorship and Grant Policy for the Village of Yellow Springs

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:30 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:40 p.m.)

• Power Portfolio Review (John Courtney: 15 min.)

• Youth Center and Pool Operations (Samantha Stewart: 10 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:05 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (8:20 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:40 p.m.)

Oct. 20: • Noon–2 p.m. Special Meeting: Budget Session #2

Oct. 23: • 4–6 p.m. Special Meeting: Budget Session #3

Nov. 6:

• Treasurer Report

• Third Quarter Financials

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-36 Accepting Planning Commission Recommendation to Approve Spring Meadows Final Plan

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.