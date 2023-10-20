Wagner Subaru
Oct
21
2023

Yellow Springs Board of Education | Work Session

Yellow Springs Board of Education

WORK SESSION
Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6–8 p.m.

Yellow Springs High School Media Center

Topic: Ohio Department of Education Report Card. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Yellow Springs Schools Board Meetings YouTube channel. 

The meeting agenda will be available within 48 hours prior to the meeting. The agenda can be found online at ysschools.org/board-of-education under “BoardDocs: Meetings and Agendas”

